Fan dressed as nun dances during KU's Final Four celebration in Lawrence
Laura Sellers, a 54-year-old KU fan from Lawrence, dressed up as a nun and danced in the street following KU's overtime victory over Duke in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 25, 2018. Sellers dubbed herself "Sister Jayhawk."
KC Royals opening-day starter Danny Duffy was removed from his final Cactus League outing on Saturday against the Diamondbacks in Scottsdale, Ariz., on March 24, 2018 for precautionary reasons after experiencing shoulder tightness.
KU’s Malik Newman talks about his teammate Udoka Azubuike and his team’s victory after the Kansas Jayhawks defeated the Tigers, 80-76, and moves on to the Midwest Regional championship game for a spot in the Final Four.
KU’s Silvio De Sousa talks about his alley-oop and beating the Clemson Tigers in the Sweet 16 game and heading to the Elite Eight on Sunday. The Kansas Jayhawks defeated the Tigers, 80-76, and moves on to the Midwest Regional championship game for a
Then 16-year-old Sly James, the lead singer with Amelia Earhart Memorial Flying Band, ran away for a chance to open for Jefferson Airplane, and did not go back home for 5 years. "Don't regret a minute of it."