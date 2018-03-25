Bullet holes found in building and vehicle after shots fired at Shawnee apartments

Police investigating reports of shots fired at a Shawnee apartment complex early Sunday found a building and vehicle with bullet holes.
Police responded to the Midland Court Apartments about 1:35 a.m. Sunday after residents reported that several shots had been fired at the complex in the 6300 block of Caenan Lake Road, near Pflumm Road and Shawnee MIssion Parkway in Shawnee.
Arriving officers discovered bullet holes in an apartment building and a vehicle in the parking lot.
No one was injured when the gunfire erupted. Police talked to residents who were home when the shots were fired.
Shawnee police and members of the Johnson County Crime Lab were collecting evidence from the scene.
Police did not have any suspect information to release.
Anyone with information about the shots being fired is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
