Police were investigating shots fired at the Midland Court Apartments that struck a vehicle and an apartment building early Sunday. No one was injured when the gunfire erupted at the apartment complex in the 6300 block of Caenan Lake Road in Shawnee. This Google Maps Street View image is from November 2016.
Police were investigating shots fired at the Midland Court Apartments that struck a vehicle and an apartment building early Sunday. No one was injured when the gunfire erupted at the apartment complex in the 6300 block of Caenan Lake Road in Shawnee. This Google Maps Street View image is from November 2016. Google Maps
Police were investigating shots fired at the Midland Court Apartments that struck a vehicle and an apartment building early Sunday. No one was injured when the gunfire erupted at the apartment complex in the 6300 block of Caenan Lake Road in Shawnee. This Google Maps Street View image is from November 2016. Google Maps

Latest News

Bullet holes found in building and vehicle after shots fired at Shawnee apartments

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

March 25, 2018 07:47 AM

Police investigating reports of shots fired at a Shawnee apartment complex early Sunday found a building and vehicle with bullet holes.

Police responded to the Midland Court Apartments about 1:35 a.m. Sunday after residents reported that several shots had been fired at the complex in the 6300 block of Caenan Lake Road, near Pflumm Road and Shawnee MIssion Parkway in Shawnee.

Arriving officers discovered bullet holes in an apartment building and a vehicle in the parking lot.

No one was injured when the gunfire erupted. Police talked to residents who were home when the shots were fired.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Shawnee police and members of the Johnson County Crime Lab were collecting evidence from the scene.

Police did not have any suspect information to release.

Anyone with information about the shots being fired is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

  Comments  