Dean Wade has no regrets playing on foot injury that ultimately ended his season

K-State star Dean Wade has no regrets about trying to return early from a foot injury that ultimately prevented him from playing in Saturday's 78-62 loss to Loyola-Chicago in the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight.

Wade played 8 minutes on Thursday in a Sweet 16 win over Kentucky, his first action in two weeks since suffering a foot injury during an overtime win against TCU in the Big 12 Tournament on March 8 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. He admitted afterward he didn't give the injury — which K-State coach Bruce Weber said was a stress reaction in his left foot — enough time to heal.

Wade was a first-team all-Big 12 selection and averaged 16.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game this season.

"I don't regret it at all," Wade said. "I went in there and did as much as I could before it just took me out. I don't have any regrets about any of that stuff."

But watching the end of a season he helped make special was frustrating for the junior from St. John, Kan.

"It just sucks," Wade said. "I worked hard all season to make the tournament and we had a successful year, so to not be able to compete in it ... it just hurts.

"I did what I could on the bench. I cheered, tried to keep everyone positive. We had a good run and we played great the past couple of weeks. I'm very proud of the team."

Unlike last game, where Wade felt optimistic about his chances of helping K-State, Wade said he came to a "mutual agreement" with K-State's training staff before the game to sit out against Loyola.

"I was talking to them right before, and they told me, 'Nah, don't do it, you're going to do something dumb and it will set you back way longer than this one'" Wade said.

Weber emphasized on Saturday after the game that it's not a stress fracture, but it could have become one if Wade would have tried to play again. Weber added it's a similar injury to the one that former K-State players Wesley Iwundu and Rodney McGruder suffered during their time at K-State.

Wade, who broke his fifth metatarsal in his foot his freshman year of high school, said he does not think this foot injury will require surgery.

"Dean's was just in a bad spot," Weber said. "We will probably have to sit him down here for a good three weeks or a month to let it fully heal."

If Wade declares (with our without an agent) for the 2018 NBA Draft, then he would have a little less than two months (May 16) before the draft combine begins in Chicago.

Immediately following the loss, Wade said he had not given that decision any thought. He has until April 22 to make his initial decision.

"I guess I'll meet with Coach (Weber) later on, and we'll talk to him about it," Wade said. "But right now I haven't really thought about it."

While it was frustrating for Wade to watch from the bench, he didn't think he could have improved K-State's odds on Saturday.

Loyola made 57.4 percent of its shots, blitzed K-State for a 15-5 lead in the opening 5 minutes, and never let the Wildcats back within single-digits the entire second half.

"Yeah, we made some mistakes, but I don't think I could have done any better, especially as I am right now," Wade said. "I couldn't really be moving like they were moving out there. Overall, we had a great run in the tournament and I'm very proud of them. We shouldn't be sad about it or anything. It ended before we thought it should end, but it happens and this was a great run."

Weber said even though Wade wasn't able to contribute in K-State's first Elite Eight appearance since 2010, Wade deserves much of the credit for the Wildcats' success.

"He didn't get this chance, but he got us here, "Weber said. "Not by himself, but he was a big force. So you feel sorry for him. I give him credit. The four points he scored the other night, to show the courage to play, just too much pain, and we couldn't take a chance with his future."