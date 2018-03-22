Three unique siblings need a family that will keep them together

Jamond, 12, Jeniah, 10, and Jalissa, 4, are an active and close-knit trio.
Jamond enjoys being outside and playing with his friends. In school he likes science and is proud of doing well in that class. He loves a good laugh and likes to watch both action and comedy movies. When he grows up he wants to play football for the New York Giants.
Jeniah loves being on the go riding her bike. Math is her favorite class, but of course she loves recess, too. She has a unique hobby: she likes making jewelry for dogs. She loves to laugh and enjoys watching Teen Titans on Cartoon network. Jeniah is helpful and doesn’t mind doing yard work and picking up after herself.
Jalissa is affectionate and very independent. She enjoys playing with her dolls and likes buckling them in the car seat. Jalissa loves movies and her favorite right now is the movie Trolls. She is a caring child and even says she would make a good mom.
The children are unique and personable. A family that can recognize their individual qualities and strengths would be ideal. They need a loving family that can provide structure, guidance and security and keep them together.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. The children’s case numbers are CH-7304, CH-7305 and CH-7306.
Comments