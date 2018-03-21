Pastor resigns weeks after he admitted to sex with teen – and got a standing ovation

Andy Savage, the 42-year-old embattled Memphis megachurch pastor who was accused by Jules Woodson of sexually assaulting her in 1998, resigned from his ministerial position at Highpoint Church on Tuesday.
“When Jules cried out for justice, I carelessly turned the topic to my own story of moral change, as if getting my own life in order should help to make up for what she went through and continues to go through,” Savage said in a statement on the church website.
“Morality is meant to guard against injustices, not to minimize them, to compensate for them, or to obscure them. I agree with Jules that, of all places, we as the Church should be getting this right.”
Highpoint Church said in a statement that an investigation found “no other instances of abuse,” but church leadership thought Savage’s resignation was appropriate.
“Highpoint leadership has come to recognize that it was defensive rather than empathetic in its initial reaction to Ms. Jules Woodson’s communication concerning the abuse she experienced, and humbly commits to develop a deeper understanding of an appropriate, more compassionate response to victims of abuse,” the church wrote. “Highpoint Church remains committed to ensuring that it protects families and children involved in its ministries to the highest standard.”
The allegations first surfaced when Woodson, in a blog post on Jan. 5, accused Savage of driving her to a spot in the woods and assaulting her when she was 17 and he was a 22-year-old college student and youth minister at a local church in suburban Houston.
She wrote that he unzipped his pants and told her to perform oral sex on him before unbuttoning her shirt and fondling her. Immediately afterward, he fell to his knees and apologized but told her never to tell anyone what happened, she wrote.
Woodson said that she reported the incident to Larry Cotton, an associate pastor at Woodlands Parkway Baptist Church, but he urged her to stay quiet and assured her the church would handle it, reported The New York Times.
Later, Cotton left that church and became director at Austin Stone Community Church in Austin, Texas. The church placed him on leave when the accusations became public, reported the Austin American-Statesman.
He later resigned, saying he “did not do enough to serve Jules and help her feel protected and cared for,” reported the Commercial Appeal.
After the accusation surfaced, Savage admitted to having a “sexual incident” with the girl and added that he apologized immediately.
“As a college student on staff at a church in Texas more than 20 years ago, I regretfully had a sexual incident with a female high school senior in the church,” Savage wrote. “I apologized and sought forgiveness from her, her parents, her discipleship group, the church staff, and the church leadership, who informed the congregation. In agreement with wise counsel, I took every step to respond in a biblical way.”
A publishing company canceled the publication of Savage’s book “The Ridiculously Good Marriage” on Jan. 8.
In an early January speech to his congregation in which he admitted to and apologized for the “sin,” church members stood and gave him a standing ovation. The church’s lead pastor said Savage had his support and that he was one of the people “hurt by the ripple effect of the consequences of that sin.”
Woodson called Savage’s resignation “a step in the right direction” but added that “the conversation must not end here,” according to the Commercial Appeal.
“Unfortunately, my story is not unique. My hope in speaking out is that this opens up the conversation and empowers others. We, as Christians, should be leading the way in recognizing, preventing and handling abuse,” Woodson said in a statement.
“Genuine repentance is not demonstrated by one decision but by many decisions that, over a period of time and born out of humility, transform the culture of the church. As Jesus demonstrated, the church should be the safest and most affirming community for the vulnerable and the wounded. This announcement (by Savage) is one step forward and I am hopeful there are many more steps to follow.”
