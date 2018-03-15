Leavenworth School Board votes to arm security guards at middle school

Security guards at a Leavenworth middle school received school board approval to begin carrying firearms after students return from spring break next week.
The Leavenworth Board of Education approved the purchase of firearms, as well as other self-defense equipment such as handcuffs and Tasers, on Wednesday.
The equipment will be distributed to at least two retired law enforcement officers who currently work in security at Richard Warren Middle School.
"These individuals would be responsible for maintaining possession of their district-issued firearms and equipment, and be certified twice a year with the Leavenworth Police Department," the statement read.
The vote was 5-1 in favor of purchasing the equipment, with Jose Morales opposed and board member John Goodman absent.
Armed security in schools is not a new phenomenon, though national conversation surrounding which individuals in schools should carry firearms has erupted in recent weeks after President Donald Trump suggested arming teachers in the wake of the Parkland, Fla. shooting.
Most local school districts, such as those in Lee’s Summit and Olathe, have partnerships with police departments which arm campus police officers with weapons that any patrol officer might carry.
An armed School Resource Officer from the Leavenworth Police Department is already located at Leavenworth High School, the school district said in a statement.
According to the Leavenworth Times, Warren Middle School had employed a school resource officer before, but funding issues prompted the position to be eliminated in 2016.
"The district will continue to work to strengthen the preparedness of our sites to respond appropriately and effectively to a security situation, and work with the community-at-large to provide necessary supports to maintain a safe and secure learning environment," the district statement said.
