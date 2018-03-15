Raw video: Two-alarm fire destroys Overland Park home

A two-alarm fire destroyed an Overland Park home late Wednesday. The family was not home at the time. The house is likely a total loss.
Overland Park Fire Department Robert A. Cronkleton
Eric and Phyllis Watson of Gardner adopted four children, siblings between the ages of 11 and 17. On Monday, March 12, the family went to the Johnson County Courthouse in Olathe for a hearing before District Judge Kathleen Sloan to finalize the ad