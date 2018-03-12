Police investigate fatal shooting on Prospect Avenue

Police investigated a fatal shooting Monday afternoon in a parking lot on Prospect Avenue.
The shooting occurred about 2:20 p.m. in a parking lot for the former Emmanuel's Mega Mart in the 3500 block of Prospect Avenue.
Surveillance video showed the gunman, dressed in a dark-colored hoodie and dark jeans, casually walk northbound down Prospect Avenue toward the victim, who was sitting near a light pole at a bus stop.
The gunman stopped several feet from the victim, withdrew a firearm and fired multiple shots at the victim. After the first round of shots, the victim turned, stumbled and fell to the ground, at which point the gunman fired two more shots, turned southbound, and ran from the scene.
Surveillance video footage showed multiple cars driving by as the assault took place.
The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Witnesses told police that the gunman ran from the scene after the shooting. A complete description of the shooter was not available from police.
Police taped off a large area around the crime scene while they investigated the homicide.
