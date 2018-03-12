More Videos

Grandmother tells of finding hateful package in Independence 105

Grandmother tells of finding hateful package in Independence

Pause
For KU Jayhawks, fun can equal success 101

For KU Jayhawks, fun can equal success

The A-Team breaks down the Chiefs's big offseason moves 3521

The A-Team breaks down the Chiefs's big offseason moves

Solving mysteries and the fear of failure, all in an actor’s life 158

Solving mysteries and the fear of failure, all in an actor’s life

Barry Odom after spring practice 03/13/18 245

Barry Odom after spring practice 03/13/18

Hollywood, elites and wealthy draw ire of Josh Hawley 124

Hollywood, elites and wealthy draw ire of Josh Hawley

Josh Hawley brings Senate campaign to Raytown 60

Josh Hawley brings Senate campaign to Raytown

Kansas family tripled in size on adoption day 145

Kansas family tripled in size on adoption day

Roasterie celebrating 20-year anniversary 112

Roasterie celebrating 20-year anniversary

Bullying: Be someone’s hero 145

Bullying: Be someone’s hero

Police were investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in a parking lot for the for Emmanuel's Mega Mart in the 3500 block of Prospect Avenue. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star
Police were investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in a parking lot for the for Emmanuel's Mega Mart in the 3500 block of Prospect Avenue. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

Latest News

Police investigate fatal shooting on Prospect Avenue

By Ian Cummings, Robert A. Cronkleton And Aaron Randle

icummings@kcstar.com

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

arandle@kcstar.com

March 12, 2018 02:53 PM

Police investigated a fatal shooting Monday afternoon in a parking lot on Prospect Avenue.

The shooting occurred about 2:20 p.m. in a parking lot for the former Emmanuel's Mega Mart in the 3500 block of Prospect Avenue.

Surveillance video showed the gunman, dressed in a dark-colored hoodie and dark jeans, casually walk northbound down Prospect Avenue toward the victim, who was sitting near a light pole at a bus stop.

The gunman stopped several feet from the victim, withdrew a firearm and fired multiple shots at the victim. After the first round of shots, the victim turned, stumbled and fell to the ground, at which point the gunman fired two more shots, turned southbound, and ran from the scene.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Surveillance video footage showed multiple cars driving by as the assault took place.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that the gunman ran from the scene after the shooting. A complete description of the shooter was not available from police.

Police taped off a large area around the crime scene while they investigated the homicide.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Grandmother tells of finding hateful package in Independence 105

Grandmother tells of finding hateful package in Independence

Pause
For KU Jayhawks, fun can equal success 101

For KU Jayhawks, fun can equal success

The A-Team breaks down the Chiefs's big offseason moves 3521

The A-Team breaks down the Chiefs's big offseason moves

Solving mysteries and the fear of failure, all in an actor’s life 158

Solving mysteries and the fear of failure, all in an actor’s life

Barry Odom after spring practice 03/13/18 245

Barry Odom after spring practice 03/13/18

Hollywood, elites and wealthy draw ire of Josh Hawley 124

Hollywood, elites and wealthy draw ire of Josh Hawley

Josh Hawley brings Senate campaign to Raytown 60

Josh Hawley brings Senate campaign to Raytown

Kansas family tripled in size on adoption day 145

Kansas family tripled in size on adoption day

Roasterie celebrating 20-year anniversary 112

Roasterie celebrating 20-year anniversary

Bullying: Be someone’s hero 145

Bullying: Be someone’s hero

Grandmother tells of finding hateful package in Independence

View More Video