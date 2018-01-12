Murder charges dismissed in drive-by killing of 10-year-old Machole Stewart of KCK

A judge on Friday dismissed charges against three men charged in a 2014 drive-by shooting that killed a Kansas City, Kan., girl.
The three were charged last year with first-degree murder in the killing of 10-year-old Machole Stewart.
The office of Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree announced the dismissal in a written statement.
Dupree said his office and Kansas City, Kan., police will continue to push for justice for Machole and her family.
“We respectfully accept the judge’s decision in this case. Our duty is to pursue justice,”the statement said. “It should be noted our justice system is only as strong as the community it serves. It is our hope the community comes forward with additional information and be willing to come to court.”
Machole was killed when bullets were fired into her family’s Kansas City, Kan., home in Oct. 2014.
The shooting horrified the neighborhood and prompted vigils as the Kansas City area was dealing with a rash of child victims from gun violence.
