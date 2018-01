Falgun Surani has worked and raised a family in the Kansas City area for years. Yet he fears if he ever left the country, he wouldn't be allowed back in. That's because his visa, one given to high-skilled immigrants, doesn't offer enough protections, he said. He supports a bill by U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder that proposes more protections for Indian immigrants like Falgun Surani and Sunayana Dumala, the widow of the man killed in a suspected hate crime at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe.