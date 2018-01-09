President Trump sings national anthem before college football championship

One person was killed early Monday when a driver of a pickup truck lost control on northbound Kansas 7 and crossed over into southbound lanes, colliding with a sedan. Southbound Kansas 7 was closed at Nettleton Avenue in Bonner Springs.
One person was killed early Monday when a driver of a pickup truck lost control on northbound Kansas 7 and crossed over into southbound lanes, colliding with a sedan. Southbound Kansas 7 was closed at Nettleton Avenue in Bonner Springs.
The Rev. Otis Moss Jr. spoke on the difference between a ruler and a leader Sunday, during the Greater Kansas City Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Service at the Community Christian Church, 4601 Main St.
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson talked about the Chiefs’ 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Wild Card playoff game. It was the Chiefs' sixth straight home playoff loss, a NFL record.