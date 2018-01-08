More Videos

Northwest Missouri State student from Liberty hit, killed as vehicle crashes into Maryville bar 0:53

Northwest Missouri State student from Liberty hit, killed as vehicle crashes into Maryville bar

Pause
Televangelist Joel Osteen comes back to Kansas City after 6 years and spread positive energy 2:18

Televangelist Joel Osteen comes back to Kansas City after 6 years and spread positive energy

Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe 26:08

Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:47

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Kansas lawmaker talks about racist remark 2:18

Kansas lawmaker talks about racist remark

Watch: ATV chase didn't end as driver had planned 1:36

Watch: ATV chase didn't end as driver had planned

How an app on Gov. Greitens' phone makes a paper trail impossible 0:59

How an app on Gov. Greitens' phone makes a paper trail impossible

Bill Self gives latest on Billy Preston, Silvio De Sousa: KU still waiting 2:42

Bill Self gives latest on Billy Preston, Silvio De Sousa: KU still waiting

Woman found shot to death in Kansas City 1:00

Woman found shot to death in Kansas City

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better' 2:37

Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better'

  • Traffic stop leads to fatal officer-involved shooting near 61st St and The Paseo

    Kansas City police say an officer fatally shot a driver who fled a traffic stop Monday. Capt. Lionel Colón briefed reporters at the scene.

Traffic stop leads to fatal officer-involved shooting near 61st St and The Paseo

Kansas City police say an officer fatally shot a driver who fled a traffic stop Monday. Capt. Lionel Colón briefed reporters at the scene.
Shelly Yang syang@kcstar.com
MLK interfaith service challenges audience

Local

MLK interfaith service challenges audience

The Rev. Otis Moss Jr. spoke on the difference between a ruler and a leader Sunday, during the Greater Kansas City Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Service at the Community Christian Church, 4601 Main St.

Woman found shot to death in Kansas City

Crime

Woman found shot to death in Kansas City

Kansas City police on the scene investigating the city’s second homicide of the year at a residence in the 11100 block of College in Kansas City. The police responded to the location on a call for ambulance and found a woman dead from a gunshot wound. Video by Mara Williams and Tammy Ljungblad/The Star.