Mega Millions jackpot has a winner

Someone, somewhere in Florida is the winner of Friday night’s $450 million Mega Millions jackpot drawing.
But the $570 million Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs. That drawing is tonight.
According to lottery officials, the winning Mega Millions ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven in Port Richey. That is about 40 miles northwest of Tampa.
The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers — 28,30,39,59,70 and the Mega Ball was 10 — drawn on Friday.
The lucky winner has 180 days after the drawing to claim the money. But if they opt for the one-time lump-sum payment of $281.2 million the winner would need to file a claim within 60 days of the drawing
The store where the ticket was sold claims $100,000 for making the sale. Now the Mega Millions jackpot resets to $40 million for the next drawing on Tuesday.
Meanwhile the $570 million Powerball jackpot — it’s still out there — is the fifth-largest in the game's history and seventh-largest in United States history.
Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc
