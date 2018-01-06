Latest News

Mega Millions jackpot has a winner

By Mará Rose Williams

mdwilliams@kcstar.com

January 06, 2018 12:26 PM

Someone, somewhere in Florida is the winner of Friday night’s $450 million Mega Millions jackpot drawing.

But the $570 million Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs. That drawing is tonight.

According to lottery officials, the winning Mega Millions ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven in Port Richey. That is about 40 miles northwest of Tampa.

The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers — 28,30,39,59,70 and the Mega Ball was 10 — drawn on Friday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The lucky winner has 180 days after the drawing to claim the money. But if they opt for the one-time lump-sum payment of $281.2 million the winner would need to file a claim within 60 days of the drawing

The store where the ticket was sold claims $100,000 for making the sale. Now the Mega Millions jackpot resets to $40 million for the next drawing on Tuesday.

Meanwhile the $570 million Powerball jackpot — it’s still out there — is the fifth-largest in the game's history and seventh-largest in United States history.

Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Televangelist Joel Osteen comes back to Kansas City after 6 years and spread positive energy

    "I just love his compassion towards others and how he always encourages everyone to strive being the best person they can be." said Chloe Bartlett, Miss Missouri Teen 2018, seated in the front row of the Night of Hope event Friday night at the Sprint Center. More than 10,000 seats were sold for the event.

Televangelist Joel Osteen comes back to Kansas City after 6 years and spread positive energy

Televangelist Joel Osteen comes back to Kansas City after 6 years and spread positive energy 2:18

Televangelist Joel Osteen comes back to Kansas City after 6 years and spread positive energy
Facebook Live 'To Go' with the A-Team: Titans at Chiefs 11:46

Facebook Live 'To Go' with the A-Team: Titans at Chiefs
Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Playoff Edition, Titans at Chiefs 3:04

Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Playoff Edition, Titans at Chiefs

View More Video