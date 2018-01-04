Bad mom exposed? Video shows 2 children being placed in trunk of car in Olathe

More Videos 0:40 High-speed police chase ends on Interstate 35 in Northland. Pause 2:15 Believe it or not, this guy chooses to sleep outside 26:08 Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe 1:06 Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt on Andy Reid’s impact 1:18 Guns are drawn as police approach suspect‘s van following high-speed chase 26:08 Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe 3:19 Aria Luft, killed in icy bridge crash, sings in recording about meeting God 0:59 Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up' last year 0:43 Chiefs’ Marcus Peters: 'When it’s time to go, turn it on' 1:08 Audio: Ned Yost says Joakim Soria has been pitching through injury Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch the moment two children are placed in the trunk of a car in Olathe A video making the rounds on social media Thursday evening shows two kids being placed into the trunk of a car by what appears to be family before the driver pulls off. A video making the rounds on social media Thursday evening shows two kids being placed into the trunk of a car by what appears to be family before the driver pulls off. Toriano Porter Bad Moms Club of JoCo

A video making the rounds on social media Thursday evening shows two kids being placed into the trunk of a car by what appears to be family before the driver pulls off. Toriano Porter Bad Moms Club of JoCo