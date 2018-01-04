More Videos

    A video making the rounds on social media Thursday evening shows two kids being placed into the trunk of a car by what appears to be family before the driver pulls off.

Bad mom exposed? Video shows 2 children being placed in trunk of car in Olathe

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

January 04, 2018 10:13 PM

A video making the rounds on social media Thursday evening shows two kids being placed into the trunk of a car before the driver pulls off.

The video, purportedly shot in Olathe, was posted by a member of the Facebook group Bad Moms of JoCo. It clearly shows two kids being placed into a trunk by what appears to be a family of six riding in a four-door passenger car.

The video has been viewed more than 30,000 times and shared close to 540 times on Facebook.

No word from Olathe officials late Thursday if they were aware of the video.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

