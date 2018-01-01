Lawrence police arrest suspect in Dec. 27 deadly shooting

Lawrence police have arrested a suspect in last week’s shooting death of a 30-year-old woman.
Police said Monday that Willie Kenith Franklin, 27, was arrested Dec. 31 and booked into jail on charges of involuntary manslaughter and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Police were dispatched on Dec. 27 to an apartment in the 2300 block of West 26th Street and found Lei Ala Turner with a gunshot wound to the chest. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, police said, and Turner died from her injuries.
Judy L. Thomas: 816-234-4334, @judylthomas
Comments