  Police pursuit ends in downtown Kansas City with two robbery suspects in custody

    Robbery suspects led police on a high-speed pursuit from Kansas City, Kan. that ended with damage to four vehicles in downtown Kansas City.

Latest News

Pursuit from KCK to KC ends with damaged vehicles, robbery suspects in custody

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

December 28, 2017 10:19 PM

Two people were taken into police custody after a high-speed pursuit that began in Kansas City, Kan. ended in downtown Kansas City with damage to four vehicles.

The pursuit began about 7:55 p.m. Thursday near 7th Street and Kansas Avenue in Kansas City, Kan. after police pursued two armed robbery suspects. It ended in a crash at 14th Street and Baltimore in downtown Kansas City.

Police said four vehicles were damaged in two separate wrecks. The suspect’s vehicle, police said, struck a car head-on in front of Hotel President.

The vehicle, which appeared to be a minivan, continued northbound on Baltimore and struck three parked cars in front of Visit KC.

No serious injuries were reported in the incident, police said.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

