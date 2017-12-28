Pursuit from KCK to KC ends with damaged vehicles, robbery suspects in custody

Two people were taken into police custody after a high-speed pursuit that began in Kansas City, Kan. ended in downtown Kansas City with damage to four vehicles.
The pursuit began about 7:55 p.m. Thursday near 7th Street and Kansas Avenue in Kansas City, Kan. after police pursued two armed robbery suspects. It ended in a crash at 14th Street and Baltimore in downtown Kansas City.
Police said four vehicles were damaged in two separate wrecks. The suspect’s vehicle, police said, struck a car head-on in front of Hotel President.
The vehicle, which appeared to be a minivan, continued northbound on Baltimore and struck three parked cars in front of Visit KC.
No serious injuries were reported in the incident, police said.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
