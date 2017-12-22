More Videos

    Dozens of preschool students from Operation Breakthrough were treated to a Christmas party at the neighborhood donut shop, Donutology, on Friday. Operation Breakthrough is a nonprofit organization that offers preschool and child care in Kansas City.

Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough

By John Sleezer

jsleezer@kcstar.com

December 22, 2017 01:47 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 01:49 PM

Santa Claus, reindeer, snowmen, little elves, and Christmas trees were all on the menu as preschoolers from Operation Breakthrough were treated to dozens of donuts from Donutology in Westport Friday morning.

“This is the perfect time of the year for giving and we wanted to do something for Operation Breakthrough,” Donutology founder Andrew Cameron said, “They’re such a great organization, they do so much for the kids in the urban areas of our community.”

Operation Breakthrough is a nonprofit organization that offers preschool and child care in the urban core of Kansas City. Donutology is a donut shop that lets customers create their own donut toppings.

“Were having a party for them and what better way to have a party than with donuts,” Cameron said.

