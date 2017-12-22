More Videos 0:54 Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car Pause 1:09 Frank White's finances 1:08 Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially 1:56 Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough 4:59 Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 2:12 Hear jail inmates sing Christmas carols 1:32 Chiefs' Peters speaks ... on suspension, milk & cookies, more 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 1:57 U.S. Coast Guard rescues a sea turtle trapped amid $53 million of cocaine 1:26 Threats by President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un leave citizens concerned Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough Dozens of preschool students from Operation Breakthrough were treated to a Christmas party at the neighborhood donut shop, Donutology, on Friday. Operation Breakthrough is a nonprofit organization that offers preschool and child care in Kansas City. Dozens of preschool students from Operation Breakthrough were treated to a Christmas party at the neighborhood donut shop, Donutology, on Friday. Operation Breakthrough is a nonprofit organization that offers preschool and child care in Kansas City. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Dozens of preschool students from Operation Breakthrough were treated to a Christmas party at the neighborhood donut shop, Donutology, on Friday. Operation Breakthrough is a nonprofit organization that offers preschool and child care in Kansas City. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star