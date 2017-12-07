Who’s the Grinch that stole donation jars from Raymore convenience store?

The owners of a Raymore convenience store want to know the identity of a young male suspected of stealing a pair of donation jars from the business’ counter.
A video from Freedom Stop shows the alleged thief as he waits for an employee to turn away before he swipes the jars and quickly exits the store.
The incident occurred about 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Walnut Street in Raymore.
According to a Facebook post shared by Freedom Stop, one of the collection jars was for the family of a firefighter who recently died. The other was for veterans.
Never miss a local story.
The business said a reward for information leading to the man’s arrest is being offered. Owners did not indicate the amount of the reward.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments