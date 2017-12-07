Who’s the Grinch that stole donation jars from Raymore convenience store?

More Videos

Watch as a Grinch swipes donation jars from counter of Raymore convenience store 0:17

Watch as a Grinch swipes donation jars from counter of Raymore convenience store

Pause
What are people saying they want to see in the new KCI airport? 2:36

What are people saying they want to see in the new KCI airport?

Here's how Mike Sanders' alleged kickback scheme worked 0:58

Here's how Mike Sanders' alleged kickback scheme worked

Watch: Man pulls over to save wild rabbit's life amid intense flames from California wildfires 0:30

Watch: Man pulls over to save wild rabbit's life amid intense flames from California wildfires

'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?' 2:00

'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?'

Independent Greg Orman on how partisan politics prevents progress 1:35

Independent Greg Orman on how partisan politics prevents progress

Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab? 0:45

Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab?

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill adjusts to being 'a marked man every game' 2:02

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill adjusts to being "a marked man every game"

Devonte Graham: Huskies took KU shooters out of game 1:16

Devonte Graham: Huskies took KU shooters out of game

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

  • Watch as a Grinch swipes donation jars from counter of Raymore convenience store

    The owners of a Raymore convenience store are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of stealing a pair of donation jars from the business’ counter.

The owners of a Raymore convenience store are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of stealing a pair of donation jars from the business’ counter. Toriano Porter Video courtesy of Freedom Stop
The owners of a Raymore convenience store are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of stealing a pair of donation jars from the business’ counter. Toriano Porter Video courtesy of Freedom Stop

Latest News

Who’s the Grinch that stole donation jars from Raymore convenience store?

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

December 07, 2017 08:28 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

The owners of a Raymore convenience store want to know the identity of a young male suspected of stealing a pair of donation jars from the business’ counter.

A video from Freedom Stop shows the alleged thief as he waits for an employee to turn away before he swipes the jars and quickly exits the store.

The incident occurred about 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Walnut Street in Raymore.

According to a Facebook post shared by Freedom Stop, one of the collection jars was for the family of a firefighter who recently died. The other was for veterans.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The business said a reward for information leading to the man’s arrest is being offered. Owners did not indicate the amount of the reward.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch as a Grinch swipes donation jars from counter of Raymore convenience store 0:17

Watch as a Grinch swipes donation jars from counter of Raymore convenience store

Pause
What are people saying they want to see in the new KCI airport? 2:36

What are people saying they want to see in the new KCI airport?

Here's how Mike Sanders' alleged kickback scheme worked 0:58

Here's how Mike Sanders' alleged kickback scheme worked

Watch: Man pulls over to save wild rabbit's life amid intense flames from California wildfires 0:30

Watch: Man pulls over to save wild rabbit's life amid intense flames from California wildfires

'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?' 2:00

'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?'

Independent Greg Orman on how partisan politics prevents progress 1:35

Independent Greg Orman on how partisan politics prevents progress

Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab? 0:45

Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab?

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill adjusts to being 'a marked man every game' 2:02

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill adjusts to being "a marked man every game"

Devonte Graham: Huskies took KU shooters out of game 1:16

Devonte Graham: Huskies took KU shooters out of game

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

  • Shooting leaves two men dead outside business on E. 24th St.

    Two men died in a shooting outside of a business about 7:40 PM in the 4500 block of E. 24th St. Police were investigating but had no suspects.

Shooting leaves two men dead outside business on E. 24th St.

View More Video