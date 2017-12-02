More Videos

    The Independence Police Department is planning a grand public homecoming on Dec. 8 for Officer Tom Wagstaff, who will leave the hospital after being shot in the face while responding to a home burglary in March. In a video published in early December, Wagstaff thanked community members for their ongoing support as he recovered.

Independence officer shot in face posts “coming home” video to Facebook

By Aaron Randle

arandle@kcstar.com

December 02, 2017 02:01 PM

Months after being shot in the face, Independence police officer Tom Wagstaff posted a Facebook video expressing his thanks and saying he’s “really excited to be coming home” in the next few days.

A 15-year veteran of the department, Wagstaff is wrapping up 8 months of rehabilitation after being critically injured in March while responding to a home burglary. He will be released home on Dec. 8.

“Seven days away. Can’t wait to see everyone,” Wagstaff can be heard saying on the video that he posted to the Independence Police Department’s Facebook page. “Thanks to all the businesses and citizens that donated their time and resources to help me out. Thank you for all your prayers and support.”

In what one doctor called a “miracle in the making,” Wagstaff was released from the hospital just one month after the shooting to begin rehab.

The Independence Police Department announced earlier this week that they were planning a “hero’s welcome” to celebrate Wagstaff’s release.

The public is encouraged to show up to Independence City Hall, 111 E. Maple Ave., tentatively between 1:45 pm and 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 8 to welcome Wagstaff home. Citizens are encouraged to bring well wishes, cards and blue ribbons to help celebrate the public event, Officer John Syme wrote in a statement.

Prosecutors have charged four men in connection with the shooting.

Aaron Randle: 816-234-4060, @aaronronel

