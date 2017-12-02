Independence officer shot in face posts “coming home” video to Facebook

More Videos 3:17 Behind the scenes at Farm to Market Bread Co. Pause 0:52 The man who will (almost certainly) be governor talks taxes 1:03 The best airlines of 2017 2:43 Chiefs-Jets game preview, keys to victory and a prediction 1:31 Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police 3:03 Mizzou learned from West Virginia loss 1:36 Sen. Laura Kelly says 'there is no transparency' in DCF after Star investigation 2:21 Marine killed in WWII comes home to his family 0:20 Delaware earthquake shakes music studio 1:46 Jackson County jail director resigns Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Tom Wagstaff, injured Independence officer, 'really excited to be coming home' The Independence Police Department is planning a grand public homecoming on Dec. 8 for Officer Tom Wagstaff, who will leave the hospital after being shot in the face while responding to a home burglary in March. In a video published in early December, Wagstaff thanked community members for their ongoing support as he recovered. The Independence Police Department is planning a grand public homecoming on Dec. 8 for Officer Tom Wagstaff, who will leave the hospital after being shot in the face while responding to a home burglary in March. In a video published in early December, Wagstaff thanked community members for their ongoing support as he recovered. Independence Police Department and Max Londberg

The Independence Police Department is planning a grand public homecoming on Dec. 8 for Officer Tom Wagstaff, who will leave the hospital after being shot in the face while responding to a home burglary in March. In a video published in early December, Wagstaff thanked community members for their ongoing support as he recovered. Independence Police Department and Max Londberg