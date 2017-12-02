Warm weather in the metro this weekend, but the cold — and maybe snow — is on the way

If you’ve got Christmas lights or any other outside holiday decorations, this weekend might be your best chance to get them up in comfortable weather.
Today’s high for the Kansas City metro area is expected to reach 54 degrees according to The National Weather Service.
But that’s just the start.
The weather service’s local station in Pleasant Hill expects temperatures to continue to climb with highs of 63 degrees on Sunday and 64 degrees on Monday. Then comes the cold, meteorologists say.
“We’re expecting a prolonged period of colder temperatures beginning Tuesday that could continue well into next weekend and the week after that, ” says Jonathan Welsh, a meteorologist at the Pleasant Hill station. Other reports have forecasted the possibility of the first snow of the season next week as well.
“It’s possible,” Welsh says, though he says snow is not yet certain.
Beginning Tuesday temperatures are expected to drop into the 30-degree range and remain there for the rest of the week.
Aaron Randle: 816-234-4060, @aaronronel
