U.S. Senate poised to vote on tax plan; will it follow Kansas?

More Videos 2:17 See what $300k might buy you at the Mecum Kansas City Auction Pause 1:38 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 2:36 What are people saying they want to see in the new KCI airport? 1:18 Watch: Man refuses to exit burning vehicle, officers risk lives to remove him 2:17 Watch: Masked gunman robs cashier's cage at Bellagio Casino in Las Vegas 0:43 Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 1:11 President Trump: 'We are going to be celebrating Merry Christmas again' 1:31 Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police 5:50 Scott Pioli discusses Jovan Belcher murder-suicide on Dan Patrick Show 1:56 Cuonzo Martin: stopping UCF’s 7-foot-6 center was “not an easy thing” Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The man who will (almost certainly) be governor talks taxes Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer, expected to ascend to governor later this month, celebrates the release of the Republican tax plan in Washington Thursday. Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer, expected to ascend to governor later this month, celebrates the release of the Republican tax plan in Washington Thursday. dlefler@wichitaeagle.com

Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer, expected to ascend to governor later this month, celebrates the release of the Republican tax plan in Washington Thursday. dlefler@wichitaeagle.com