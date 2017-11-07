Kansas City voters approve single terminal at KCI and Mayor Sly James is happy

More Videos

John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Latest News

Pastor dons black to pray for victims of violence

On Monday, the day after a gunman opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Tex., and killed 26 people, the Rev. Patrick Perkins, rector of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 1307 Holmes St., in Kansas City, donned his black vestment again. "You'll see that I'm wearing black and black of course is the color of death," said Perkins, who said a Requiem Eucharist for Victims of Violence in the church's small chapel. "In a Requiem, we pray for the souls of the departed," said Perkins, who also wore the black vestments during two services for victims killed in Las Vegas massacre. "We're not to a place where we know exactly what we're going to do as far as dealing with the security of our congregation," said Perkins, who added that The Diocese of West Missouri, the diocese of The Episcopal Church, prohibits weapons of any sort in their churches. "We've been lucky thus far, but I think for many of us, our main concern is this epidemic in our country of violence," said Perkins. "Violence either in the name of religion or violence that's affecting religion of all sorts." According to Perkins, the leadership in the Diocese is talking about the broader issue of gun violence and what we may be able to do to stymie it." "Our hearts continue to go out for those who have lost loved ones in the midst of this," said Perkins. "Our thoughts and prayers are also with our community and that maybe in someway Kansas City will find a way to lead in this issue."