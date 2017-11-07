Watch: House fully engulfed in flames destroyed

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, a University of Toledo graduate, now watches the Iowa State Cyclones’ progress with interest. The running backs coach who recruited Hunt to Toledo now works at ISU.
In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.
A team of curators and conservators at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City recently found a small grasshopper embedded in the thick paint of Vincent Van Gogh's "Olive Trees" painting, which was done more than a century ago.
A firefighter fell from the roof of a burning home and was transported to an area hospital along with a resident of the house just after noon on Monday in the 3900 block of Flora Avenue in Kansas City.
The Oct.1 downtown Lawrence shooting, where three suspects from Topeka were arrested for violence connected to the killing of three victims, enhanced the belief that Lawrence has been importing crime from Topeka. But is that true? Here's what people from Lawrence and Topeka have to say.