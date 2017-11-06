Pastor dons black to pray for victims of violence

More Videos

Man crawls through baggage carousel at MIA

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

Firefighter, resident injured in KC house fire

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

How to avoid a serious accident if you hit a deer

Car near K-State painted with racial slurs was a fraud

Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up

Watch: High school football team pushes ambulance off the field after it gets stuck

2016: DCF secretary says she won't resign

    On Monday, the day after a gunman opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Tex., and killed 26 people, the Rev. Patrick Perkins, rector of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 1307 Holmes St., in Kansas City, donned his black vestment again. "You'll see that I'm wearing black and black of course is the color of death," said Perkins, who said a Requiem Eucharist for Victims of Violence in the church's small chapel. "In a Requiem, we pray for the souls of the departed," said Perkins, who also wore the black vestments during two services for victims killed in Las Vegas massacre. "We're not to a place where we know exactly what we're going to do as far as dealing with the security of our congregation," said Perkins, who added that The Diocese of West Missouri, the diocese of The Episcopal Church, prohibits weapons of any sort in their churches. "We've been lucky thus far, but I think for many of us, our main concern is this epidemic in our country of violence," said Perkins. "Violence either in the name of religion or violence that's affecting religion of all sorts." According to Perkins, the leadership in the Diocese is talking about the broader issue of gun violence and what we may be able to do to stymie it." "Our hearts continue to go out for those who have lost loved ones in the midst of this," said Perkins. "Our thoughts and prayers are also with our community and that maybe in someway Kansas City will find a way to lead in this issue."

In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

"We're here for the families in the aftermath," said Alissa Henderson, of Hearts Infinity, Inc., a group providing support to families of murder victims. "We give the deceased person a voice," said Henderson, who organized Saturday's Justice Kansas City rally at the J.C. Nichols Fountain on The Plaza after five more homicides in Kansas City since Wednesday. "It's heartbreaking," said Henderson. Video by Tammy Ljungblad/The Star.

The Oct.1 downtown Lawrence shooting, where three suspects from Topeka were arrested for violence connected to the killing of three victims, enhanced the belief that Lawrence has been importing crime from Topeka. But is that true? Here's what people from Lawrence and Topeka have to say.

The I-435 construction zone between Metcalf Avenue and Quivera Road is being put back to normal lanes of traffic, as the construction season winds down for the winter months. Video by John Sleezer and Robert A. Cronkleton/The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Mayor Sly James on Friday was presented an 8-foot-tall cut of himself as ‘Super Mayor James’ created by local artist Anthony 'AO' Oropeza and organizers of Kansas City Comic Con (KCCC). The cutouts, made to celebrate the upcoming Kansas City Comic Con, surprised James in his office Friday at City Hall. "Great smile on that guy, I wish I had his teeth, the chiseled jaw, kind of looks like me," said James. The “Super Mayor James” and Amigo Man figures will travel to various locations around town in the coming week prior to Kansas City Comic Con convention being held Nov. 10-12, 2017 at Bartle Hall.