Firefighter, resident injured in KC house fire

Kansas City Mayor Sly James on Friday was presented an 8-foot-tall cut of himself as ‘Super Mayor James’ created by local artist Anthony 'AO' Oropeza and organizers of Kansas City Comic Con (KCCC). The cutouts, made to celebrate the upcoming Kansas City Comic Con, surprised James in his office Friday at City Hall. "Great smile on that guy, I wish I had his teeth, the chiseled jaw, kind of looks like me," said James. The “Super Mayor James” and Amigo Man figures will travel to various locations around town in the coming week prior to Kansas City Comic Con convention being held Nov. 10-12, 2017 at Bartle Hall.