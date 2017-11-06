More Videos

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 3:32

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

Pause
Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys 2:42

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural 1:37

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural

Nurse who was set on fire at Ft. Leavenworth talks about her assailant's prison sentence 1:03

Nurse who was set on fire at Ft. Leavenworth talks about her assailant's prison sentence

Blue Springs wrestlers pitch in for Project Warmth 1:47

Blue Springs wrestlers pitch in for Project Warmth

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

One of the nation’s tallest Christmas trees has arrived in Kansas City 1:32

One of the nation’s tallest Christmas trees has arrived in Kansas City

British boy about to wrap up his stay in KC area 2:22

British boy about to wrap up his stay in KC area

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up 6:17

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up

Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side 2:16

Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side

  • HBO's John Oliver pokes fun at Missouri-Kansas war on jobs

    HBO’s John Oliver makes fun of Missouri-Kansas border war on jobs in his lastest show, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. For the entire episode, see the video below.

HBO's John Oliver pokes fun at Missouri-Kansas war on jobs

HBO’s John Oliver makes fun of Missouri-Kansas border war on jobs in his lastest show, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. For the entire episode, see the video below.
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver HBO

News

I-435 construction zone comes to an end for winter

The I-435 construction zone between Metcalf Avenue and Quivera Road is being put back to normal lanes of traffic, as the construction season winds down for the winter months. Video by John Sleezer and Robert A. Cronkleton/The Kansas City Star

Latest News

A super makeover for Mayor Sly James

Kansas City Mayor Sly James on Friday was presented an 8-foot-tall cut of himself as ‘Super Mayor James’ created by local artist Anthony 'AO' Oropeza and organizers of Kansas City Comic Con (KCCC). The cutouts, made to celebrate the upcoming Kansas City Comic Con, surprised James in his office Friday at City Hall. "Great smile on that guy, I wish I had his teeth, the chiseled jaw, kind of looks like me," said James. The “Super Mayor James” and Amigo Man figures will travel to various locations around town in the coming week prior to Kansas City Comic Con convention being held Nov. 10-12, 2017 at Bartle Hall.

Latest News

Fire at Overbrook Hills Town Homes

The Overland Park Fire Department responded to a fire at Overbook Hills Town Homes in Merriam Friday morning. Firefighters contained the damage to the original apartment, but three nearby units received moderate smoke damage, according to fire officials. Cause of the fire is still under investigation but initial reports blame the fire on discarded smoking materials. No injuries were reported.

News

Battle over Lineage Logistics plan in Olathe

Opponents of the proposed Lineage Logistics facility at New Century Air Center in Olathe say they will continue to pursue their lawsuit, to persuade the Johnson County Commission to overturn its vote for the development (video by Lynn Horsley and Shane Keyser).