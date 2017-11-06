Her baseball hat fell seven stories. Floor by floor, fans helped her get it back.

More Videos

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 3:32

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

Pause
Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys 2:42

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:41

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

Blue Springs wrestlers pitch in for Project Warmth 1:47

Blue Springs wrestlers pitch in for Project Warmth

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural 1:37

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Woman drops hat in parking garage, Astros fans use amazing teamwork to help give it back 0:45

Woman drops hat in parking garage, Astros fans use amazing teamwork to help give it back

MONDAY UPDATE: Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now 1:19

MONDAY UPDATE: Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up 6:17

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up

Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side 2:16

Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side

  • Woman drops hat in parking garage, Astros fans use amazing teamwork to help give it back

    A woman dropped her hat from the seventh floor of a parking garage during the Houston Astros’ World Series celebration parade in Houston on November 3, but fans worked together to return her hat.

A woman dropped her hat from the seventh floor of a parking garage during the Houston Astros’ World Series celebration parade in Houston on November 3, but fans worked together to return her hat. Credit: Twitter/Josh Pherigo via Storyful
A woman dropped her hat from the seventh floor of a parking garage during the Houston Astros’ World Series celebration parade in Houston on November 3, but fans worked together to return her hat. Credit: Twitter/Josh Pherigo via Storyful

Latest News

Her baseball hat fell seven stories. Floor by floor, fans helped her get it back.

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

November 06, 2017 10:12 AM

A crowd of Houston Astros fans found something else to cheer about during Friday’s downtown World Series parade.

A woman watching the parade from the seventh floor of a parking garage dropped her hat, but Houston fans stepped up to the plate to help her out.

A video posted by Twitter user Alan Enokian showed dozens of fans play a game of catch with the hat, tossing it up the parking garage floor-by-floor, until finally it was returned to the original owner.

The whole crowd cheered and the video went viral with more than 180,000 retweets.

Here’s another angle of the epic game of hat toss.

This was the Houston Astros’ first World Series victory.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 3:32

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

Pause
Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys 2:42

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:41

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

Blue Springs wrestlers pitch in for Project Warmth 1:47

Blue Springs wrestlers pitch in for Project Warmth

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural 1:37

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Woman drops hat in parking garage, Astros fans use amazing teamwork to help give it back 0:45

Woman drops hat in parking garage, Astros fans use amazing teamwork to help give it back

MONDAY UPDATE: Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now 1:19

MONDAY UPDATE: Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up 6:17

These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up

Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side 2:16

Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side

  • Blue Springs wrestlers pitch in for Project Warmth

    The Blue Springs High School wrestling team bonded and gave back to the community through their work collecting coats and blankets for Project Warmth at Independence Center.

Blue Springs wrestlers pitch in for Project Warmth

View More Video