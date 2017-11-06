Her baseball hat fell seven stories. Floor by floor, fans helped her get it back.

More Videos 3:32 Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? Pause 2:42 Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys 1:41 Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:47 Blue Springs wrestlers pitch in for Project Warmth 1:37 KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:45 Woman drops hat in parking garage, Astros fans use amazing teamwork to help give it back 1:19 MONDAY UPDATE: Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now 6:17 These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up 2:16 Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Woman drops hat in parking garage, Astros fans use amazing teamwork to help give it back A woman dropped her hat from the seventh floor of a parking garage during the Houston Astros’ World Series celebration parade in Houston on November 3, but fans worked together to return her hat. A woman dropped her hat from the seventh floor of a parking garage during the Houston Astros’ World Series celebration parade in Houston on November 3, but fans worked together to return her hat. Credit: Twitter/Josh Pherigo via Storyful

