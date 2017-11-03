Police search for shooter in KCK

Supporters of Syed Jamal gathered Saturday at the Plymouth Congregational Church in Lawrence to write letters to Homeland Security asking that Jamal be allowed to remain in the United States. Jamal, a chemistry instructor, was picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement outside his home in Lawrence and is being threatened with deportation. Jamal, 54, is thought be detained in a Missouri jail 160 miles from his wife Angela Zaynaub Chowdhury, also from Bangladesh, and their three U.S. citizen children.