More Videos

Nurse who was set on fire at Ft. Leavenworth talks about her assailant's prison sentence 1:03

Nurse who was set on fire at Ft. Leavenworth talks about her assailant's prison sentence

Pause
Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant 4:00

Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant

Five things to know about Medica 0:51

Five things to know about Medica

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

Town hall meeting answers questions on the new KCI proposal 11:22

Town hall meeting answers questions on the new KCI proposal

Royals GM Dayton Moore on the possibility of going to the Atlanta Braves 1:19

Royals GM Dayton Moore on the possibility of going to the Atlanta Braves

Chiefs rookie kicker Harrison Butker wins AFC special teams award 1:36

Chiefs rookie kicker Harrison Butker wins AFC special teams award

Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’ 1:26

Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Watch: Gunman in a bear mask robs a convenience store 0:46

Watch: Gunman in a bear mask robs a convenience store

  • One of the nation’s tallest Christmas trees has arrived in Kansas City

    The 100-foot-tall Mayor’s Christmas tree arrived Thursday from Oregon and is being erected at Crown Center.

One of the nation’s tallest Christmas trees has arrived in Kansas City

The 100-foot-tall Mayor’s Christmas tree arrived Thursday from Oregon and is being erected at Crown Center.
Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star