Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

A Philadelphia Eagles fan has vowed to guard the city’s iconic Rocky statue after Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots jerseys were recently draped over the monument. Springfield resident Jordan Demcher has been pacing in front of the Rocky statue outside of the Philadelphia Museum of Art for a number of hours every night since January 30. Demcher wanted to take action after a Vikings jersey was thrown over the statue during the NFC Championship game weekend, followed by a Tom Brady jersey on Friday, January 26. In this video, Demcher addresses Brady about the proper way to give a handshake to Eagles quarterback Nick Foles.