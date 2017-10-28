Photo gallery: Kansas State 30, Kansas 20

Kansas State Wildcats running back Alex Barnes (34) was congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter during the University of Kansas and Kansas State University Big 12 football game at the University of Kansas in Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2017, in Lawrence, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 30-20.
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Alex Delton (5) drug Kansas Jayhawks safety Tyrone Miller Jr. (22) and Kansas Jayhawks safety Mike Lee (11) down the sideline while running the ball in the first half during the University of Kansas and Kansas State University Big 12 football game at the University of Kansas in Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, October 8, 2017, in Lawrence, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 30-20.
Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Byron Pringle (9) caught a pass in front of Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Shakial Taylor (8) in the first quarter during the University of Kansas and Kansas State University Big 12 football game at the University of Kansas in Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, October 8, 2017, in Lawrence, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 30-20.
Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. (11) caught a pass in front of Kansas State Wildcats defensive back Denzel Goolsby (20) in the first half during the University of Kansas and Kansas State University Big 12 football game at the University of Kansas in Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, October 8, 2017, in Lawrence, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 30-20.
Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Byron Pringle (9) caught and fumbled a pass as he was hit by Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr. (2) in the first quarter during the University of Kansas and Kansas State University Big 12 football game at the University of Kansas in Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, October 8, 2017, in Lawrence, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 30-20.
Kansas Jayhawks place kicker Gabriel Rui (39) watched as he connected on a field goal in the first half during the University of Kansas and Kansas State University Big 12 football game at the University of Kansas in Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, October 8, 2017, in Lawrence, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 30-20.
Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Carter Stanley (9) spun out of an arm tackle by Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Elijah Sullivan (3) in the first half during the University of Kansas and Kansas State University Big 12 football game at the University of Kansas in Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, October 8, 2017, in Lawrence, Kansas.
Kansas State Wildcats place kicker Matthew McCrane (16) celebrated after connecting a on a field goal that gave K-State a 30-20 lead in the fourth quarter during the University of Kansas and Kansas State University Big 12 football game at the University of Kansas in Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2017, in Lawrence, Kansas.
Kansas State Wildcats head coach Bill Snyder talked with officials during the University of Kansas and Kansas State University Big 12 football game at the University of Kansas in Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2017, in Lawrence, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 30-20.
Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Jeremiah Booker (88) caught a pass in front of Kansas State Wildcats defensive back Duke Shelley (8) in the fourth quarter during the University of Kansas and Kansas State University Big 12 football game at the University of Kansas in Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2017, in Lawrence, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 30-20.
Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Carter Stanley (9) escaped the grasp of Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Tanner Wood (34) to complete a pass to Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. (11) for a touchdown in the fourth quarter during the University of Kansas and Kansas State University Big 12 football game at the University of Kansas in Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2017, in Lawrence, Kansas.
Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. (11) turned for the end zone after grabbing an over-the-shoulder pass from Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Carter Stanley (9) as Kansas State Wildcats defensive back Denzel Goolsby (20) and Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Jayd Kirby (46) tried to chase him down in the fourth quarter during the University of Kansas and Kansas State University Big 12 football game at the University of Kansas in Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2017, in Lawrence, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 30-20.
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) stopped to shift direction as Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Joe Dineen Jr. (29) pursued in the fourth quarter during the University of Kansas and Kansas State University Big 12 football game at the University of Kansas in Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2017, in Lawrence, Kansas.
Kansas Jayhawks head coach David Beaty encouraged his team from the sidelines during the University of Kansas and Kansas State University Big 12 football game at the University of Kansas in Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2017, in Lawrence, Kansas.
Kansas State Wildcats head coach Bill Snyder talked in a huddle during the University of Kansas and Kansas State University Big 12 football game at the University of Kansas in Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2017, in Lawrence, Kansas.
Kansas State Wildcats running back Alex Barnes (34) slipped through a hole as Kansas Jayhawks defensive tackle Daniel Wise (96) pursued in the third quarter during the University of Kansas and Kansas State University Big 12 football game at the University of Kansas in Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2017, in Lawrence, Kansas.
Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Carter Stanley (9) delivered a pass in the third quarter during the University of Kansas and Kansas State University Big 12 football game at the University of Kansas in Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2017, in Lawrence, Kansas.
Kansas State Wildcats defensive back Cre Moore (23) watched as Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Tyler Patrick (4) flipped the ball to an official after catching a pass for a first down, setting up a touchdown in the third quarter, during the University of Kansas and Kansas State University Big 12 football game at the University of Kansas in Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2017, in Lawrence, Kansas.
Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Jeremiah Booker (88) made a leaping sideline catch in front of Kansas State Wildcats defensive back Duke Shelley (8) in the fourth quarter during the University of Kansas and Kansas State University Big 12 football game at the University of Kansas in Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2017, in Lawrence, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 30-20.
during the University of Kansas and Kansas State University Big 12 football game at the University of Kansas in Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2017, in Lawrence, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 30-20.
Kansas Jayhawks running back Taylor Martin (24) celebrated after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter during the University of Kansas and Kansas State University Big 12 football game at the University of Kansas in Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2017, in Lawrence, Kansas. K-State beat Kansas 30-20.
during the University of Kansas and Kansas State University Big 12 football game at the University of Kansas in Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2017, in Lawrence, Kansas.
Kansas State Wildcats defensive back D.J. Reed (2) returned a kick-off for a touchdown in the first quarter during the University of Kansas and Kansas State University Big 12 football game at the University of Kansas in Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, October 8, 2017, in Lawrence, Kansas.
Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Byron Pringle (9) and Kansas State Wildcats defensive back D.J. Reed (2) celebrated after Reed returned a kick-off for a touchdown in the first quarter during the University of Kansas and Kansas State University Big 12 football game at the University of Kansas in Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, October 8, 2017, in Lawrence, Kansas.
Kansas State Wildcats defensive back D.J. Reed (2) returned a kick-off for a touchdown in the first quarter during the University of Kansas and Kansas State University Big 12 football game at the University of Kansas in Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, October 8, 2017, in Lawrence, Kansas.
