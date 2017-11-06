More Videos

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 3:32

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

Pause
Wyandotte County residents on the coolness of KCK's many cultures 1:58

Wyandotte County residents on the coolness of KCK's many cultures

Firefighter, resident injured in KC house fire 1:06

Firefighter, resident injured in KC house fire

Frank White says he's tired of being a 'punching bag' 3:35

Frank White says he's tired of being a 'punching bag'

Nurse who was set on fire at Ft. Leavenworth talks about her assailant's prison sentence 1:03

Nurse who was set on fire at Ft. Leavenworth talks about her assailant's prison sentence

Check out Edgemoor’s design for the new KCI single terminal 0:45

Check out Edgemoor’s design for the new KCI single terminal

One of the nation’s tallest Christmas trees has arrived in Kansas City 1:32

One of the nation’s tallest Christmas trees has arrived in Kansas City

Fire at Overbrook Hills Town Homes 0:29

Fire at Overbrook Hills Town Homes

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Woman drops hat in parking garage, Astros fans use amazing teamwork to help give it back 0:45

Woman drops hat in parking garage, Astros fans use amazing teamwork to help give it back

  • Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza

    "We're here for the families in the aftermath," said Alissa Henderson, of Hearts Infinity, Inc., a group providing support to families of murder victims. "We give the deceased person a voice," said Henderson, who organized Saturday's Justice Kansas City rally at the J.C. Nichols Fountain on The Plaza after five more homicides in Kansas City since Wednesday. "It's heartbreaking," said Henderson. Video by Tammy Ljungblad/The Star.

Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza

"We're here for the families in the aftermath," said Alissa Henderson, of Hearts Infinity, Inc., a group providing support to families of murder victims. "We give the deceased person a voice," said Henderson, who organized Saturday's Justice Kansas City rally at the J.C. Nichols Fountain on The Plaza after five more homicides in Kansas City since Wednesday. "It's heartbreaking," said Henderson. Video by Tammy Ljungblad/The Star.
tljungblad@kcstar.com

Latest News

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

The Oct.1 downtown Lawrence shooting, where three suspects from Topeka were arrested for violence connected to the killing of three victims, enhanced the belief that Lawrence has been importing crime from Topeka. But is that true? Here's what people from Lawrence and Topeka have to say.

News

I-435 construction zone comes to an end for winter

The I-435 construction zone between Metcalf Avenue and Quivera Road is being put back to normal lanes of traffic, as the construction season winds down for the winter months. Video by John Sleezer and Robert A. Cronkleton/The Kansas City Star

Latest News

Fire at Overbrook Hills Town Homes

The Overland Park Fire Department responded to a fire at Overbook Hills Town Homes in Merriam Friday morning. Firefighters contained the damage to the original apartment, but three nearby units received moderate smoke damage, according to fire officials. Cause of the fire is still under investigation but initial reports blame the fire on discarded smoking materials. No injuries were reported.

News

Battle over Lineage Logistics plan in Olathe

Opponents of the proposed Lineage Logistics facility at New Century Air Center in Olathe say they will continue to pursue their lawsuit, to persuade the Johnson County Commission to overturn its vote for the development (video by Lynn Horsley and Shane Keyser).