Human remains found in Lenexa storage facility

Trying to solve a Rubik's Cube competitively takes drive and 'looking ahead' to the next step without pausing. But solving it blindfolded takes much more. Will Wooden, 14, of Kansas City is pretty good at it. Wooden has organized Cubing 4 Kids 2018, a Rubik's Cube competition to benefit Operation Breakthrough. Along with the $10 entry fee, competitors will be required to bring an unwrapped toy that will go to Operation Breakthrough. The event takes place on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at iWerx, 1520 Clay St, North Kansas City.