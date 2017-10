4:37 Actors Mike Vogel and Jay Hernandez participate in NASCAR’s Hollywood Casino 400 Pause

2:15 Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri

2:29 Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

2:35 Dog gone! For six days in Iowa. Then, a happy reunion

1:57 Overland Park council candidate says she's being bullied. Her opponent disagrees.

3:57 Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits

17:30 KU analysis, highlights from 93-87 Showdown for Relief win over Mizzou

0:47 David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance

3:09 MU coach Cuonzo Martin, Michael Porter Jr. and Jordan Barnett on Showdown for Relief