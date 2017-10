Polly’s Pop in Independence bottles artisan soda flavors with cane sugar and plenty of nostalgia. The brand, which got its start 1925, fizzled out in 1967, but Independence Square developer Ken McClain has revived Polly’s Pop. Today, the antique machinery is maintained by Michael Hahn and churns out nine flavors — including pineapple and black cheery — bottled in a former Western Auto on Maple Street.