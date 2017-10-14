More Videos

2:16 Meet Grim, Shawnee PD's K9 dog from Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger's charity

0:56 Has the city intentionally let KCI go to seed? Five things to know

1:19 Jackson County's blunder in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools

1:49 Lamonte McIntyre hugs his mom

3:27 Lamonte McIntyre freed at last

2:32 Olympian John Carlos, who raised his fist in '68, talks to KC students

3:02 Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video

1:49 Lamonte McIntyre hugs his mom as a free man

3:09 The lush green field at Kauffman Stadium has given way to a gravel pit

1:21 Annette Bloch opens her Plaza penthouse to benefit KC Symphony

1:02 Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses