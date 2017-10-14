Meet Grim, Shawnee PD's K9 dog from Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger's charity
Shawnee Poloce Department Chief of Police Rob Moser grew up as a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. When he heard of Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger's charity foundation giving away a K9 dog to police departments where the Steelers play road games, Moser applied and received Grim, a Belgian Malinois, in 2015.
David EulittThe Kansas City Star
