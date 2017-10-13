More Videos

Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video 3:02

Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video

Pause
Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses 1:02

Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses

Lamonte McIntyre hugs his mom 1:49

Lamonte McIntyre hugs his mom

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:29

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:51

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters? 0:45

Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters?

KU coach Bill Self talks on the Jayhawks' upcoming season 2:23

KU coach Bill Self talks on the Jayhawks' upcoming season

Bill Self's comments on KU-Mizzou exhibition game at Sprint Center 3:01

Bill Self's comments on KU-Mizzou exhibition game at Sprint Center

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood 1:30

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood

'The Outhouse The Film 1985-1997,' about a fabled punk house outside Lawrence 4:55

'The Outhouse The Film 1985-1997,' about a fabled punk house outside Lawrence

  • Lamonte McIntyre freed at last

    After being wrongly imprisoned for a double-murder for the past 23 years, Lamonte McIntyre walked out of Wyandotte County Courthouse a free man Friday to cheers from family, friends, and supporters. On Friday afternoon, just two days into what was expected to be a week-long hearing to consider McIntyre’s exoneration, the Wyandotte County Dustrict Attorney Mark Dupree Sr., shocked the courtroom, when he said the county would no longer contest the facts of McIntyre’s innocence. Video by Eric Adler and Tammy Ljungblad/The Star.

Lamonte McIntyre freed at last

After being wrongly imprisoned for a double-murder for the past 23 years, Lamonte McIntyre walked out of Wyandotte County Courthouse a free man Friday to cheers from family, friends, and supporters. On Friday afternoon, just two days into what was expected to be a week-long hearing to consider McIntyre’s exoneration, the Wyandotte County Dustrict Attorney Mark Dupree Sr., shocked the courtroom, when he said the county would no longer contest the facts of McIntyre’s innocence. Video by Eric Adler and Tammy Ljungblad/The Star.
Tammy Ljungblad and Eric Adler The Kansas City Star