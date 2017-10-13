Lamonte McIntyre freed at last

After being wrongly imprisoned for a double-murder for the past 23 years, Lamonte McIntyre walked out of Wyandotte County Courthouse a free man Friday to cheers from family, friends, and supporters. On Friday afternoon, just two days into what was expected to be a week-long hearing to consider McIntyre’s exoneration, the Wyandotte County Dustrict Attorney Mark Dupree Sr., shocked the courtroom, when he said the county would no longer contest the facts of McIntyre’s innocence. Video by Eric Adler and Tammy Ljungblad/The Star.
Tammy Ljungblad and Eric AdlerThe Kansas City Star
