Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video
A large fire inside a building at the Harvard Court Apartments at 4018 Harvard Lane in Kansas City, Mo. trapped upper floor residents and their animals onto their balconies where KCMO firefighters used manual ladders to rescue the trapped residents.
David EulittThe Kansas City Star
