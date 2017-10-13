Latest News

Texas man gets 12-year term for robbing Chiefs QB Mahomes

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 10:38 AM

TYLER, Texas

A Texas man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted of robbing Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and three others in May.

Thirty-four-year-old Michael Blake Pinkerton was sentenced after pleading guilty Wednesday to a robbery charge.

Authorities previously said Mahomes and his friends had just stepped from a vehicle in the driveway of a home near Tyler when another vehicle pulled up behind them. Pinkerton approached, gestured like he had a handgun in his waistband and took unspecified items from the group before speeding away. Pinkerton was arrested shortly afterward.

Mahomes played at Texas Tech and grew up near Tyler, about 100 miles southeast of Dallas.

The robbery occurred about a month after the Chiefs selected him in the first round of the NFL draft.

