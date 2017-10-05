Mothers of Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky thank community for support

The Kansas City Council has its first glimpse of what a single terminal at KCI might look like — that is, if voters give the city permission to build the $1 billion project when they go to the polls Nov. 7. Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate, the city council’s pick in September for the design and construction of the proposed single terminal, on Thursday released long-awaited images of the interior and exterior of a new terminal. The images were presented to the council at its regular Thursday business session.