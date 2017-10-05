More Videos

Four potential sites for a downtown KC baseball stadium 1:24

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:29

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 1:33

$600,000+ homes and tensions east of Troost 3:38

Panthers' Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes' 1:07

Long-awaited KCI images explained by architects 4:50

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting 3:06

Take a look back at the championship legacy of Hos, Moose, LoCain and Esky 5:08

In final game, Ned Yost tells Eric Hosmer 'you're what legends are made of' 2:30

  • Mothers of Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky thank community for support

    Following an announcement that Kylr Yust, long suspected in the 2007 disappearance of Kara Kopetsky, was charged in Cass County with killing her and Jessica Runions, Kylr Yust, Jamie Runions and Rhonda Beckford thank the community for its support and prayers

Following an announcement that Kylr Yust, long suspected in the 2007 disappearance of Kara Kopetsky, was charged in Cass County with killing her and Jessica Runions, Kylr Yust, Jamie Runions and Rhonda Beckford thank the community for its support and prayers
Shane Keyser skeyser@kcstar.com
Things to know about chef Renee Kelly

Chef Renee Kelly has a lot going on in her life. She's closing her restaurant, hosting a new farm-to-table TV show and appearing on the "Today" show on Friday for a Chiefs tailgate smackdown. Music: Hep Cats Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com).

Three Red Door burgers to try on burger night

Red Door Woodfired Grill’s popular all-day $5 Burger Mondays are available for lunch or dinner. Watch as The Star's Food editor Jill Silva visits Corporate Executive Chef Nathan Holm in the kitchen as he makes up three of the restaurant's signature burgers at Red Door's newest location is at 8001 159th St. in Overland Park.

Check out Edgemoor’s design for the new KCI single terminal

The Kansas City Council has its first glimpse of what a single terminal at KCI might look like — that is, if voters give the city permission to build the $1 billion project when they go to the polls Nov. 7. Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate, the city council’s pick in September for the design and construction of the proposed single terminal, on Thursday released long-awaited images of the interior and exterior of a new terminal. The images were presented to the council at its regular Thursday business session.

Dramatic video shows Dontae Jefferson killing Ka’Vyea Curry at close range

Surveillance video released by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office shows Dontae D. Jefferson walking up to the victim’s car and firing at close range into the vehicle at a gas station located at 45th Street and Cleveland Avenue on April 18, 2014. Ka’Vyea Curry was killed in the shooting. His son, Ka’Vyea Tyson-Curry was struck in the spine and paralyzed. An unrelated 5-year-old in the car was unharmed. (Warning: Video contains graphic content)