Dontae D. Jefferson was convicted in August of first-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the death of Ka’Vyea Curry. Authorities said Jefferson walked up as Curry got into his car on April 18, 2014, and fired eight .40-caliber bullets, killing Curry immediately and striking his son, Ka’Vyea Tyson-Curry, in the spine. An unrelated 5-year-old in the car was unharmed.