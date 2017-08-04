See downtown KC from the vantage point of a crane operator

The University of Kansas Cancer Center was denied an upgrade to Comprehensive Cancer Center status but got its National Cancer Institute designation renewed for five years and added Children's Mercy Hospital to its research consortium.
University of Missouri junior tight end Kendall Blanton declared himself healthy after missing spring practice due to ankle surgery. He's ready to step up his game and possibly emerged as a star for the Tigers in 2017. Aug. 3, 2017
At the Longboards in Gladstone, manager Jonathan Pamintuan shows the Star's Sarah Gish how the restaurant makes its popular 619 wrap and a Thai bowl. Plus, check out other menu items, including a s'mores dessert wrap.
Norman Hacker of Andover, Kan., launched his German-made Amphicar on Marion County Lake recently. The car was introduced in 1961 at the New York Auto Show and production ended in 1965. Only 3,878 cars were produced. (Video courtesy of Mike Berry)