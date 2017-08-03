More Videos

5 things to know about Sprint and T-Mobile, which ended their merger talks

Things at Holiday Mart that you might not have seen before

See inside the new high-tech tower at KU Hospital

Owls fly without making a sound and have great sense of hearing

Mom wants ridicule and taunts labeled a hate crime against LGBT youth

How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you

‘She met the wrong people,’ says mother of missing Liberty teen Desirea Ferris

Watch as Hyperloop One's system is tested

Hyperloop One: Is it possible to travel from Kansas City to St. Louis in 31 minutes?

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural

  • To the rescue of tiny houses for vets

    When the planned Veterans Community Project for the homeless discovered its property lacked sewers, Kansas City contractors pitched in with a plan.

When the planned Veterans Community Project for the homeless discovered its property lacked sewers, Kansas City contractors pitched in with a plan.
Rick Montgomery The Kansas City Star

Fire at Overbrook Hills Town Homes

The Overland Park Fire Department responded to a fire at Overbook Hills Town Homes in Merriam Friday morning. Firefighters contained the damage to the original apartment, but three nearby units received moderate smoke damage, according to fire officials. Cause of the fire is still under investigation but initial reports blame the fire on discarded smoking materials. No injuries were reported.