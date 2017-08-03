To the rescue of tiny houses for vets

The Overland Park Fire Department responded to a fire at Overbook Hills Town Homes in Merriam Friday morning. Firefighters contained the damage to the original apartment, but three nearby units received moderate smoke damage, according to fire officials. Cause of the fire is still under investigation but initial reports blame the fire on discarded smoking materials. No injuries were reported.
Youthfront’s Imagine Argentine was formed in 2015 to help youth recognize they can be “change makers” in their community. With a critical eye, four high school students worked on a plan to fill an empty space at 3112 Strong Ave., in KCK.