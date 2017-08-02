Ozzy will rock during the eclipse. Some say he’s ruining a near ‘religious experience’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:55 Don't give fake pee to this guy Pause 1:37 Watch: German-made Amphicar floats on a Kansas lake and then drives away 2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri 2:15 Coach's was more than just a bar, it was Mike Darby's legacy 1:04 Tour the St. Joseph house renting for $1,900 a night for solar eclipse day 2:24 Lara Trump hosts the president's new 'REAL news' show 2:09 Police investigate shooting death of woman at 37th and Woodland 1:24 Beware of fake eclipse glasses 1:56 Don't hand fake pee to this guy 1:07 A one-minute tour of Vatican City with KU basketball Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Video advertisement for Moonstock 2017 in Carterville, IL, featuring Ozzy Osbourne, who will perform his hit Bark At The Moon during the solar eclipse Aug. 21.

Video advertisement for Moonstock 2017 in Carterville, IL, featuring Ozzy Osbourne, who will perform his hit Bark At The Moon during the solar eclipse Aug. 21.