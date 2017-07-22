Whit Merrifield on Royals rallying from 5-1 deficit: 'That's what good teams have to do'

Gary Sallee, 65, a resident of Oak Grove, has a good quality of life, dabbles in wood burning artwork and finds contentment as a gardener. An automobile accident 30 years ago left Sallee a quadriplegic. Now, Sallee argues that taxpayers are better off helping to provide him in-home care — a publicly funded service at risk of deep cutbacks in Missouri — instead of paying much more for Sallee to live 24/7 in a nursing home. Seven days a week, personal care attendants assist Sallee with daily living and essential tasks so he may remain in his home. Story by Rick Montgomery. Video by Tammy Ljungblad.