Whit Merrifield on Royals rallying from 5-1 deficit: 'That's what good teams have to do'

Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield talks about hitting the game-winning sacrifice fly to beat the Chicago White Sox 7-6 in 10 innings Friday, July 21, 2017, at Kauffman Stadium.
Josh Tolentino The Kansas City Star
Is health care a fundamental right?

Gary Sallee, 65, a resident of Oak Grove, has a good quality of life, dabbles in wood burning artwork and finds contentment as a gardener. An automobile accident 30 years ago left Sallee a quadriplegic. Now, Sallee argues that taxpayers are better off helping to provide him in-home care — a publicly funded service at risk of deep cutbacks in Missouri — instead of paying much more for Sallee to live 24/7 in a nursing home. Seven days a week, personal care attendants assist Sallee with daily living and essential tasks so he may remain in his home. Story by Rick Montgomery. Video by Tammy Ljungblad.

Cocktails with a view

Chicken N Pickle in North Kansas City is one of several area bars and restaurants to add outdoor seating for customers. The rooftop patio features 10 Boulevard beers on tap, yard games and a stage for live music and DJs.

Darryl Wilson's family praises him following I-435 crash

Willie Wilson, 54, whom his family calls Darryl, suffered horrific burns in a chain-reaction crash Monday on Interstate 435 in Overland Park. Wilson, a computer analyst, usually avoided Interstate 435 when returning home to south Kansas City from his job in Olathe, but for some reason, he chose the highway on Monday afternoon.

Chowtown Live: How to make a pig snoot sandwich

Kansas City Star food editor Jill Wendholt Silva explores the curious allure of the pig snoot sandwich at Tenderloin Grill on Southwest Boulevard. Manager Juan Vega shows Silva how the sandwich is prepared for those who dare sample.

