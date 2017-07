2:00 It rained on their parade, but that didn't stop Parkville's July 4 celebration Pause

2:32 Supporters cheer 70-year-old hopeful as Kansas City episode of American Ninja Warrior airs

1:36 Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners

0:44 Ex-Royal Jarrod Dyson catches up with Ned Yost in Seattle

3:15 FCKC coach Vlatko Andonovski displeased with officiating in loss to Dash

2:10 Royals' Whit Merrifield on stealing three bases against the Twins

1:24 Royals' Travis Wood on getting start in 6-2 win over Twins

1:12 Royals pitcher Scott Alexander on his first major-league victory

1:34 Ned Yost plans on spending six hours a day on his tractor during All-Star break