Kansas City takes on Trump over climate change

Kansas City area residents made President Donald Trump a focus of their People's Climate Movement rally and march.
Mark Davis The Kansas City Star
Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain

Latest News

Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain

In a recurring dream, Judy Conway saves her grandson Adrian Jones then wakes up, shaken, the moment after shooting Adrian's father and stepmother. Seven-year-old Adrian was abused and ultimately fed to pigs on the Kansas City, Kan., property where the family lived in 2015. Adrian's father, Michael A. Jones, pleaded guilty and will be sentenced Wednesday, avoiding a trial and robbing Conway of learning what happened in the home where her grandson died. Video by Jill Toyoshiba, story by Laura Bauer.

Chow Town visits McGonigle's Market

Latest News

Chow Town visits McGonigle's Market

McGonigle's Market, open since 1951, is famous for quality meat and seafood. Sarah Gish stopped by to talk with second-generation owner Mike McGonigle about the market's popular Italian sausage, barbecue trailer and annual fundraiser, Ribs for Kids.

Editor's Choice Videos