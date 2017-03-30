Adopt a pet (April 1, 2017)

Darby, a 3-year-old male Cairn terrier mix, is available for adoption from Pals Animal Rescue. He is a fun-loving, tender-hearted and loyal guy whose goal in life is to please his owners and be loved by them. He has a wonderful personality with a quirkiness that warms your heart. He gets along great with kids, adults and other dogs. Some dogs are domineering to him because he is so submissive. He is on special food and would do best with a doggy door. Whoever ends up with this fur baby will be blessed with a devoted lifelong companion. See Darby and other Pals dogs from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at PetSmart, 3615 N. Rock Road.
Also available from Pals:
▪ Raven is a 5-month-old black female, long-hair kitten with the cutest little white bib. She is super sweet and cuddly and has a wonderful disposition. She loves to snuggle up under your chin and help you with your phone or watch TV with you. Raven will make a great addition to any family. Good with other cats and with dogs. Indoor only. Meet Raven and other Pals cats from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at PetSmart, 533 S. Tracy.
For more information, go to www.palsrescue.org or call 316-990-3647.
Preacher, a 4-year-old male black cat, 9 pounds, is available from Kansas Humane Society.
Don’t be fooled by my intense stare – we black cats just have that way. I’m a beautiful black and white cat, and I’ve got some great qualities, let me tell ya. My front paws have been declawed, I’ve lived with kids and other cats before, and I’ve also lived with (gasp) dogs. So you can bet I’ll fit right in with your family. What’s even better is that since I’m 4 years old, I don’t have an adoption fee. There’s no reason NOT to take me home today.
Also available from KHS:
▪ Shiba the Lap Lover, 2-year-old female cat, 6 pounds
Hey guys. I’m just hanging out waiting to be adopted. But I’d much rather hang out with you at your place. If you already have cats, no big deal. I got along great with cats at my last home. I also love laps. Can you come see me today so I can test yours out? I just know it’s going to be my new favorite place. I can’t wait to go a real home.
▪ Dallas the Go-Getter, 6-year-old male dog, 69 pounds
Are you here yet? Are you here yet? Gosh, I can’t wait to play with you. I’m a fun-loving guy who just wants to have a great time. If you let me be your next best friend, we can play with toys, go on walks, and even have a few snuggles. If you’re looking for an active pup, I’m your guy. Please come see me today so we can become best pals. I’d love to go home with you.
▪ Remi the Go-Getter, 2-year-old female dog, 63 pounds
Hi there. Are you ready to go, go, GO? I know I am. I love to be on the move and live an active lifestyle, so if you like to play or maybe need a running buddy, we’ll get along just great. I lived with kids and another dog in my previous home, and we got along just fine. Oh, and if you’re a sucker for blue eyes … you’re going to love mine. Come see for yourself today and I know you won’t be able to leave me here.
▪ Jack the Snuggler, 9-year-old male dog, 9 pounds
I don’t know about you, but those active dogs make me tired. I’m a laid-back fellow who just wants to hang and watch TV. It might take me a minute to warm up to someone new, but once we get to know each other, I won’t want to leave your side. Don’t worry, I won’t make you go running with me. I’d rather just cuddle up in a blanket by you and take a nap. I prefer hanging out with just you, instead of other dogs. I’m in foster care right now, but if you call KHS, they can set up a time to meet me.
If you’re interested in adopting from Kansas Humane Society, visit at 3313 N. Hillside, call 316-524-9196 or go to www.kshumane.org.
