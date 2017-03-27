Broken water main halts Kansas City streetcar

A huge crowd of Kansas fans left KC Live disappointed when the Oregon Ducks ousted the No. 1 seeded Jayhawks 64-60 in the NCAA Elite Eight game played at the Sprint Center. The crowd gathered to cheer on the Jayhawks in the Power
HOK Architects visualizes the future for Nile Valley Aquaponics at 29th and Wabash Avenue. Their plan, if brought to fruition, would include modern greenhouses, event space and places for the surrounding neighbors to relax and learn.
Before Bill Self got back to the locker room, KU guard Devonté Graham said the players made a tweak to how they approached their high pick-and-roll play, freeing up Graham and Mason to score in the second half.
More than 15 businesses and an unknown number of residences in the downtown Overland Park area were damaged by BB or pellet gun shots early Wednesday. The amount of property damage has reached felony status, according to Overland Park police.
President Donald Trump and foreign heads of state have been invited to the ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the U.S. declaration of war against Germany in 1917. The event will be at the Liberty Memorial. Centennial commissioner Monique Seefried talks about America's contribution and France's gratitude.