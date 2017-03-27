Broken water main halts Kansas City streetcar

The pavement at 16th Street and Baltimore collapsed, letting water and debris rush downhill toward Main Street where KC streetcar service had to be halted.
David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Crime

Vandals go on BB gun spree in Overland Park

More than 15 businesses and an unknown number of residences in the downtown Overland Park area were damaged by BB or pellet gun shots early Wednesday. The amount of property damage has reached felony status, according to Overland Park police.

