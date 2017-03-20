Photo gallery: Building fire in Overland Park ignites other blazes

A massive fire consumed an apartment complex under construction in the City Place development near College Boulevard and Nieman Road in Overland Park on March 20, 2017. High winds spread the flames to at least 12 nearby houses destroying several of them.
Tammy Ljungblad
Kim Chaves (left) of Overland Park received a hug from her aunt Ellen Werkowitch (right) after learning that the fire which started in an apartment construction site and spread to homes and townhouses in the surrounding neighborhood, jumped over her house on Monday, March 20, 2017, in Overland Park, Kansas.
Shane Keyser
Linda Philpot of Overland Park clutched her dog, Alexandra, as she watched firefighters battle a massive fire that consumed an apartment complex under construction and several houses in Overland Park. The fire destroyed an apartment complex in the City Place development near College Boulevard and Nieman Road in Overland Park on March 20, 2017. High winds spread the flames to at least 12 nearby houses destroying several of them. Philpot lives in the neighborhood in an apartment complex.
Tammy Ljungblad
Police and firefighters blocked off 115th Street near Ballentine as a massive fire consumed an apartment complex under construction in the City Place development near College Boulevard and Nieman Road in Overland Park on March 20, 2017. High winds spread the flames to at least 12 nearby houses destroying several of them. One firefighter was being treated at the scene.
Tammy Ljungblad
Firefighters worked to tame hot spots in one of three homes along 115th Street near Reeder that were engulfed after a fire started in an apartment construction site spread to homes and townhouses in the surrounding neighborhood on Monday, March 20, 2017, in Overland Park, Kansas.
Shane Keyser
Pumper trucks poured water onto a section of an apartment building after a fire started in an apartment construction site spread to homes and townhouses in the surrounding neighborhood on Monday, March 20, 2017, in Overland Park, Kansas.
Shane Keyser
Fire shot out of the roof of a building at an apartment complex as one of serveral pumper trucks worked to tame a fire started in an apartment construction site near 113th Street and Nieman which spread to homes and townhouses in the surrounding neighborhood on Monday, March 20, 2017, in Overland Park, Kansas.
Shane Keyser
Shrouded in the smoke from three homes on 115th Street that were consumed a fire fighter mans a pumper truck after a fire started in an apartment construction site spread to homes and townhouses in the surrounding neighborhood on Monday, March 20, 2017, in Overland Park, Kansas.
Shane Keyser
Surrounded by smoke firefighters worked to control a fire started in an apartment construction site spread to homes and townhouses in the surrounding neighborhood on Monday, March 20, 2017, in Overland Park, Kansas.
Shane Keyser
A neighborhood near the intersection of 115th and Reeder was closed off as multiple fire department worked to contain a fire started in an apartment construction site spread to homes and townhouses in the surrounding neighborhood on Monday, March 20, 2017, in Overland Park, Kansas.
Shane Keyser
Residents watched as firefighters battled a fire destroyed several houses in their neighborhood along 115th Street near Ballentine on March 20, 2017. The fire began at a nearby apartment complex under construction in the City Place development near College Boulevard and Nieman Road in Overland Park. High winds spread the flames to at least 12 nearby houses destroying several of them.
Tammy Ljungblad
Firefighters battled a massive fire that consumed an apartment complex under construction in the City Place development near College Boulevard and Nieman Road in Overland Park on March 20, 2017. High winds spread the flames to at least 12 nearby houses destroying several of them.
Tammy Ljungblad
